Travelers react to deadly car explosion near U.S.-Canada border

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the FBI continues to investigate and we continue to learn new details about the car explosion near Niagara Falls, we’re hearing from people coming from their flight from Canada.

A flight from Canada landed at Bradley International Airport not and the common reaction among passengers we chatted with was disbelief.

“You immediately think of the worst, how many casualties and whatnot,” expressed Wilson Brewster. “You think the worst possible scenario, how busy everything is going to get because of that, how congested the other bridges are going to be.”

That’s the reaction from Canadian Wilson Brewster, who arrived at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday from Toronto, about a vehicle explosion at the New York border crossing.

Like him, other passengers had similar concerns.

“It’s really unfortunate, my fear is that everyone is going to be freaking out that it’s terrorism but we have no way of knowing that right now, I just hope everyone’s okay,” said Hannah Whitmore of Toronto.

Both Hannah and Wilson told Western Mass News they worry this could potentially impact air travel for Thanksgiving day and the holiday weekend.

“Airports are going to get more clogged,” added Wilson. “The large number of travelers that are not going to be able to drive over the border, or fly back, I think it’s going to be interesting to see how the different airports handle it.”

A spokesperson at Bradley International Airport and told us so far, no flight to or from Canada has been impacted.

Western Mass News will provide the latest details as soon as they become available.

