Troopers: Man dressed as construction worker to steal copper wire from highway light poles

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for posing as a construction worker to steal copper wiring from state Department of Transportation light poles along a highway in Manchester.

John Seeley, 49, of Springfield, MA, was taken into custody on Monday where he was parked along Interstate 384, according to state police.

John Seeley of Springfield, MA posed as a construction worker to steal copper wiring from CT DOT light poles along I-384 in Manchester, according to state police. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said a suspicious vehicle was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the shoulder of the highway. A man was said to be pulling wires from the light poles.

When they arrived, they said they found a U-Haul pickup truck parked in the shoulder. They also saw a man who wore reflective construction gear and a hard hat putting copper wires into the bed of the truck.

Troopers said they noticed that the rear registration plate on the truck was hidden from view by a piece of clothing, which the suspect removed before he spoke with them.

They identified the suspect as Seeley.

Seeley claimed he was subcontracted by the DOT to perform work in the area. However, state police said he was unable to provide any documentation to back up that story.

A DOT supervisor responded to the scene and advised investigators that Seeley had not been hired by the department and that no legitimate work was scheduled to be performed at that location.

DOT representatives advised investigators that several light poles with damaged or missing wire had been identified, but indicated that a detailed inspection would be necessary to ascertain the full scope of the damage.

During the on-scene investigation, state police said they determined that Seeley had damaged state property in an attempt to illegally remove copper wiring.

Based upon the information gathered during the investigation, Seeley was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Hartford.

He was charged with negligent use of a highway by a pedestrian, first-degree criminal mischief, criminal attempt at first-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display plates, and improper parking.

Seeley was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and transferred to the custody of the state Department of Correction. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

