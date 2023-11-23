Surprise Squad
1 injured, after car hits tractor trailer on Page Boulevard in Springfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are responding following a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in Springfield on Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are on scene for reports of a crash in the area of Page Boulevard.

Officials confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

But, there was no entrapment or extrication needed.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

