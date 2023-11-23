Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Ceremony in Springfield marks the 60th anniversary of JFK’s death

A special ceremony in Springfield on Wednesday, marked the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s death.
By Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special ceremony in Springfield on Wednesday, marked the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s death.

An observance was held in Springfield’s Forest Park at the eternal flame.

It’s one of only two in the nation dedicated and maintained in memory of Kennedy.

Congressman Richard Neal, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and dignitaries placed a wreath at the flame and several spoke on the former president’s legacy.

The tribute was created by several local supporters of the late president, who worked on his campaigns.

James Sullivan is the last remaining member of that group, who remembers Kennedy’s influence to this day.

”Kennedy was a people’s man, he knew people and he had a great vision for this country and he inspired a lot of young people to join the government, the military, education, the medical field,” said Sullivan. “All for the good of Springfield, and the country.”

New this year, there is also a display of large boards detailing JFK’s presidency in the former monkey house. In line-of-sight to the JFK eternal flame.

It’s open on Wednesday, and again from Friday to Sunday next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Dry and chilly tonight. A nice Thanksgiving on the way
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
drugs and guns while driving on I-84
Man in custody after drugs and guns found in car during traffic stop in Sturbridge

Latest News

Winter is still a few weeks away, but we’ve already had to deal with some snow. Is it a sign of...
Getting Answers: winter weather outlook
The 29th season of Bright Nights at Forest Park kicks off on Wednesday night.
29th Annual Bright Nights officially kicks off at Forest Park in Springfield
As the FBI continues to investigate and we continue to learn new details about the car...
Travelers react to deadly car explosion near U.S.-Canada border
It’s Thanksgiving week and the giving spirit is upon us, but for one teacher in Holyoke, giving...
Surprise Squad honors Holyoke teacher who helps provide everyday supplies to students