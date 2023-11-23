Ceremony in Springfield marks the 60th anniversary of JFK’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special ceremony in Springfield on Wednesday, marked the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s death.

An observance was held in Springfield’s Forest Park at the eternal flame.

It’s one of only two in the nation dedicated and maintained in memory of Kennedy.

Congressman Richard Neal, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and dignitaries placed a wreath at the flame and several spoke on the former president’s legacy.

The tribute was created by several local supporters of the late president, who worked on his campaigns.

James Sullivan is the last remaining member of that group, who remembers Kennedy’s influence to this day.

”Kennedy was a people’s man, he knew people and he had a great vision for this country and he inspired a lot of young people to join the government, the military, education, the medical field,” said Sullivan. “All for the good of Springfield, and the country.”

New this year, there is also a display of large boards detailing JFK’s presidency in the former monkey house. In line-of-sight to the JFK eternal flame.

It’s open on Wednesday, and again from Friday to Sunday next week.

