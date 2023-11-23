‘Stuffing the Pantry’ Thanksgiving Day 5K kicks off in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was plenty to do throughout Western Massachusetts on this Thanksgiving Thursday, some started their holiday by helping out others, while also staying in shape.

It may not be the run you’d expect….

While, countless men and women will sprint to the Thanksgiving table for dinner, others decided to head another 3.1 miles in the other direction.

“It’s awesome to start your day doing a road race to give back to a great cause and I’m looking forward to running with everyone,” expressed Vee Bun, a runner in the race.

The 12th annual “Stuffing the Pantry” Thanksgiving Day 5K race in East Longmeadow is more than just a holiday fitness outlet for more than a thousand people, it’s also a food and financial resource for many others.

“This is a time of year, where we should give back to people that are in need,” added Bun.

On top of the money raised from registration fees and added donations, runners are asked to bring non-perishable foods that will also be donated to the open pantry.

Western Mass News spoke with a volunteer at Thursday’s event who said runners and walkers alike are ready to give back.

“People are very forthright about that,” explained Charlie Casartello. “We packed the van that’s behind you with food last night that was dropped off, when people picked up their t-shirts and bibs. Last year, we raised about 4,000 pounds of food for the open pantry, because it helps them get through the winter months.”

Speaking about 2022, that race raised over $52,000 on top of donating that truckload of food to the open pantry and it’s a number they hope to beat this time around.

“We hope to exceed what we were able to give to the open pantry last year, both in terms of dollar and food contributions and that’s really the objective of this event, is to support a very important local community service,” said Casartello.

