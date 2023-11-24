1 person hospitalized after crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Belmont Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m.

One person had to be removed from their car and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

