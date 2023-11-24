Surprise Squad
1 person hospitalized after crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Belmont Avenue Thursday afternoon.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Belmont Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m.

One person had to be removed from their car and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Knights of Columbus in Chicopee delivers over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors
Open Pantry
‘Stuffing the Pantry’ Thanksgiving Day 5K held in East Longmeadow
