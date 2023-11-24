Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Emergency crews are responding following a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in...
1 injured, after car hits tractor trailer on Page Boulevard in Springfield

Latest News

Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Belmont Avenue Thursday afternoon.
1 person hospitalized after crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee delivers over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee delivers over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors
Open Pantry
Open Pantry hosts Thanksgiving event to help those in need
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Residents of Kentucky town can return home after crews extinguish derailment fire