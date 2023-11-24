Surprise Squad
Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game

The annual Sword Game was held Thursday morning at Szot Park.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 23, 2023
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Sword Game was held Thursday morning at Szot Park.

Chicopee Comp. faced-off against Chicopee High School.

We stopped by the event and spoke with fans who said the game is a Thanksgiving tradition.

”It’s great seeing everybody. Some of these guys, I only see once a year, but I come just to see everybody, watch my little brother play, and someday, he’ll be with me here too on the other side of the ropes,” said Trevor Johnson.

The winner of this year’s game was Chicopee Comp. with a final score of 38-0 over Chicopee High.

