Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in MA

Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police report an infant suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash overnight in Andover.

We’re told the one-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment after first being transported to Lawrence General Hospital following that crash.

According to State Police, the driver, a 33-year-old woman, suffered minor injures and was also transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

Both the infant and woman are from Nashua, New Hampshire. However, authorities have not released the nature of their relationship.

Emergency crews were called to the scene Friday, just hours after Thanksgiving Day.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3:40 a.m. a 2017 Toyota Camry with a New Hampshire registration was northbound on Route 495 in Andover when the operator lost control of the vehicle,” noted MA State Police on Friday morning.

They say the Camry then went into a grass median and down an embankment before striking a tree.

“Troopers are investigating distraction on the part of the operator as a potential cause of the crash,” authorities said.

At this time the crash remains under investigation by Mass. State Police.

