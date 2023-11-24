Knights of Columbus in Chicopee delivers over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee celebrated Thanksgiving Thursday afternoon.

Dinner was served from noon until 2 p.m. and volunteers started preparing food on Monday for the event.

They also delivered around 1,300 meals to seniors at home.

It’s the first Thanksgiving event that Knights of Columbus has had since 2019.

Event organizers told us that the volunteers make it all possible.

“Without the volunteers you see here and in the kitchen, this wouldn’t be as successful as it is. They make it happen,” said Steven Dubreuil, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus.

Dubreuil added Thursday’s Thanksgiving turnout was around 1,000 people.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.