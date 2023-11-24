Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Open Pantry hosts Thanksgiving event to help those in need

Family, friends, and even strangers came together Thursday to support those in the community that may not have as much.
By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Family, friends, and even strangers came together Thursday to support those in the community that may not have as much. Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield have been helping anyone who is experiencing hunger, homelessness, or any social disadvantage by providing them with meals and resources for 48 years and on Thursday, they did it once again in their annual ‘Stuffing the Pantry’ event.

“We’re just very blessed to be here today, helping people that need a little helping hand,” said Stephen Penna, advisory board chair with Open Pantry Community Services.

Spending Thanksgiving day, providing meals, and giving back to the community was a no-brainer for Penna, especially this year with hunger and food insecurity being growing issues in Massachusetts and the entire country.

“There is such a greater need now, so these events are really important,” Penna noted.

According to the USDA, more than 44 million people in the country are experiencing hunger. That includes one in every five children.

The doors at the High School of Commerce in Springfield opened at 11 a.m. and many volunteers from all across western Massachusetts helped prepare and deliver meals. It was something that Open Pantry Managing Director Nicole Lussier told us is what makes these types of events a success.

“It’s what it’s all about. There are so many volunteers here to help us make it happen. Without the volunteers, we would never be able to do it and having people come in and have a nice meal is just heartwarming,” Lussier said.

Volunteers also helped by delivering meals to the elderly and other homebound people in our area. One participant of Thursday’s event, Richard Woodson, told Western Mass News that having support from the community, especially on Thanksgiving, means a lot to him and others who also benefit from a warm meal and community engagement.

“A lot of people struggle, you know what I’m saying? With food and with it be coming the holiday, Thanksgiving, people want to spend time with their families and be able to you know, socialize,” Woodson noted. “[Reporter: Are you thankful for programs like this every year?] Yes, I am very thankful, yes.”

Thursday’s event was one of three holiday meals programs that Open Pantry hosts. The next one is going to be on Christmas Day, so if you’re looking to become a volunteer and help out by spreading some holiday cheer while preparing and delivering meals, you still have time to do so.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Emergency crews are responding following a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in...
1 injured, after car hits tractor trailer on Page Boulevard in Springfield

Latest News

Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game
Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game
Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Belmont Avenue Thursday afternoon.
1 person hospitalized after crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee delivers over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee delivers over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors
‘Stuffing the Pantry’ Thanksgiving Day 5K held in East Longmeadow
‘Stuffing the Pantry’ Thanksgiving Day 5K held in East Longmeadow