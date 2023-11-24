Open Pantry hosts Thanksgiving event to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Family, friends, and even strangers came together Thursday to support those in the community that may not have as much. Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield have been helping anyone who is experiencing hunger, homelessness, or any social disadvantage by providing them with meals and resources for 48 years and on Thursday, they did it once again in their annual ‘Stuffing the Pantry’ event.

“We’re just very blessed to be here today, helping people that need a little helping hand,” said Stephen Penna, advisory board chair with Open Pantry Community Services.

Spending Thanksgiving day, providing meals, and giving back to the community was a no-brainer for Penna, especially this year with hunger and food insecurity being growing issues in Massachusetts and the entire country.

“There is such a greater need now, so these events are really important,” Penna noted.

According to the USDA, more than 44 million people in the country are experiencing hunger. That includes one in every five children.

The doors at the High School of Commerce in Springfield opened at 11 a.m. and many volunteers from all across western Massachusetts helped prepare and deliver meals. It was something that Open Pantry Managing Director Nicole Lussier told us is what makes these types of events a success.

“It’s what it’s all about. There are so many volunteers here to help us make it happen. Without the volunteers, we would never be able to do it and having people come in and have a nice meal is just heartwarming,” Lussier said.

Volunteers also helped by delivering meals to the elderly and other homebound people in our area. One participant of Thursday’s event, Richard Woodson, told Western Mass News that having support from the community, especially on Thanksgiving, means a lot to him and others who also benefit from a warm meal and community engagement.

“A lot of people struggle, you know what I’m saying? With food and with it be coming the holiday, Thanksgiving, people want to spend time with their families and be able to you know, socialize,” Woodson noted. “[Reporter: Are you thankful for programs like this every year?] Yes, I am very thankful, yes.”

Thursday’s event was one of three holiday meals programs that Open Pantry hosts. The next one is going to be on Christmas Day, so if you’re looking to become a volunteer and help out by spreading some holiday cheer while preparing and delivering meals, you still have time to do so.

