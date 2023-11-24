Power outage in Westfield connected to working fire on Grand St.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A power outage to thousands of WG+E customers in Westfield Friday afternoon has been caused by a tree that came down on primary utility wires, leading to a fire at a residence on Grand Street.

This is according to Tom Flaherty, General Manager with Westfield Gas+Electric. He tells Western Mass News the following:

“(A house) on Grand St. is currently on fire. A tree came down on the primary utility wires which caused a surge to go into the house, which then caused the fire. There was at least 1 person home, an adult male, who was able to make it out safely.”

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and we can see flames coming out of the structure, but it appears firefighters are knocking down at least some of that fire.

We can see both the Westfield Fire Department and Holyoke Fire Department are on scene.

According to Westfield Gas and Electric’s Outage Tracker a total of 3,887 customers have been affected by this situation.

This includes a local hospital, the police station and a college campus.

“...Noble Hospital which is in running on generators, Westfield Police are running on a generator and Westfield State University will be back on shortly, but the neighborhood will be out for the time being. No estimated time frame on restoration for this area of the city,” Flaherty told us.

He noted that they expected Noble Hospital and WSU to have their power restored soon. The power outages are occurring in the areas around Westfield Technical Academy and downtown Elms St. towards Westfield Technical Academy.

In a post to their Facebook page Friday afternoon at about 4 p.m., WG+E said, “We have crews responding to an outage affecting a large area on the south side of the city. Thanks for your patience as we work to restore power.”

We’re told the MA State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene as well as the Westfield Police Department.

Stay with Western Mass News for the very latest details.

