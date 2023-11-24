Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Power outage in Westfield connected to working fire on Grand St.

A power outage to thousands of WG & E customers in Westfield Friday afternoon has been caused...
A power outage to thousands of WG & E customers in Westfield Friday afternoon has been caused by a tree that came down on primary utility wires, leading to a fire at a residence on Grand St.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A power outage to thousands of WG+E customers in Westfield Friday afternoon has been caused by a tree that came down on primary utility wires, leading to a fire at a residence on Grand Street.

This is according to Tom Flaherty, General Manager with Westfield Gas+Electric. He tells Western Mass News the following:

“(A house) on Grand St. is currently on fire. A tree came down on the primary utility wires which caused a surge to go into the house, which then caused the fire. There was at least 1 person home, an adult male, who was able to make it out safely.”

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and we can see flames coming out of the structure, but it appears firefighters are knocking down at least some of that fire.

We can see both the Westfield Fire Department and Holyoke Fire Department are on scene.

According to Westfield Gas and Electric’s Outage Tracker a total of 3,887 customers have been affected by this situation.

This includes a local hospital, the police station and a college campus.

“...Noble Hospital which is in running on generators, Westfield Police are running on a generator and Westfield State University will be back on shortly, but the neighborhood will be out for the time being. No estimated time frame on restoration for this area of the city,” Flaherty told us.

He noted that they expected Noble Hospital and WSU to have their power restored soon. The power outages are occurring in the areas around Westfield Technical Academy and downtown Elms St. towards Westfield Technical Academy.

In a post to their Facebook page Friday afternoon at about 4 p.m., WG+E said, “We have crews responding to an outage affecting a large area on the south side of the city. Thanks for your patience as we work to restore power.”

We’re told the MA State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene as well as the Westfield Police Department.

Stay with Western Mass News for the very latest details.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Emergency crews are responding following a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in...
1 injured, after car hits tractor trailer on Page Boulevard in Springfield
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Massachusetts State Police
Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in MA
Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game
Chicopee High, Chicopee Comp. take the field in annual Sword Game
Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Belmont Avenue Thursday afternoon.
1 person hospitalized after crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield