Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Agawam gift shop among many local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday(MGN)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday may have been Black Friday, but don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, many small businesses need support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We used to play along with the whole Black Friday thing. It has been entirely dwarfed by Small Business Saturday. It’s our busiest best day of the year, full of customers that love Cooper’s coming and supporting us,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam.

Gourde said that this Small Business Saturday, they will have lots of fun opportunities for customers like raffles and gifts with purchase.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Emergency crews are responding following a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in...
1 injured, after car hits tractor trailer on Page Boulevard in Springfield
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Massachusetts State Police
Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in MA
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield hosts tree lighting, opens outdoor skating rink
Black Friday brought thousands from across New England to their respective stores to take...
Shoppers visit Holyoke Mall in hopes of finding Black Friday deals
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
A power outage to thousands of WG & E customers in Westfield Friday afternoon has been caused...
Power outage in Westfield connected to working fire on Grand St.