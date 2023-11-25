Agawam gift shop among many local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday may have been Black Friday, but don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, many small businesses need support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We used to play along with the whole Black Friday thing. It has been entirely dwarfed by Small Business Saturday. It’s our busiest best day of the year, full of customers that love Cooper’s coming and supporting us,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam.

Gourde said that this Small Business Saturday, they will have lots of fun opportunities for customers like raffles and gifts with purchase.

