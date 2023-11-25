Enfield man heading to Israel, expects to be drafted by IDF

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A personal mission for a man with connections to the western Massachusetts Jewish community will soon take him directly into the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Tyler Dicembrino has lived in the United States his whole life. Born in Danbury, CT, he has lived in the northeast and just recently graduated from George Mason University. For two years, he has lived in Enfield and has been connected with the western Massachusetts Jewish community for the last couple of months, thanks to his brother and the Chabad at East Longmeadow.

“He introduced me to them and when he went back to Israel, I started to go over to some of their shabbats, as well as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and Sukkot and some of the other high holidays,” Dicembrino said.

One important place, though, Dicembrino said has a special place in his heart is Israel. He was in the country over the summer, working at the overseas education department of Yad Vashem, the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem. Now, he is planning to go back and become an Israeli citizen.

“One of my co-workers had asked if I was interested in making aliyah and I didn’t really have much thought about it,” Dicembrino explained. “When I had come back (to Enfield) in August, I really thought about it. Within the first week, I sent in my application to Nefesh B’nefesh.”

The 22-year-old told Western Mass News that he was heartbroken by the terror attacks Hamas conducted against Israel and its civilians on October 7. Knowing the war is still going on and hostages still being held, he said it is important now more than ever for him to go.

“I was at some of the places that the attacks occurred. I was in Sderot in my last two weeks of being there. That really hurt, thinking, ‘Oh, I hope the people that I had met there are okay,’” Dicembrino added. “It gave me a bigger sense of pride in my Jewish identity and I truly believe that what I’m about to do is the right thing.”

Dicembrino heads to Israel on December 11 and will be drafted by the IDF in either late March or April.

