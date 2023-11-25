Greenfield family’s Thanksgiving meal interrupted by oven fire caused by dog food

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a strange situation for firefighters in Greenfield on Thursday.

The city’s fire department taking to social media and posted photos after responding to an unusual Thanksgiving oven fire. Unbeknownst to the owners of the home, uninvited mice had snuck away a fairly large supply of dog food into the depths of their oven.

According to Greenfield Fire, when the homeowners preheated their oven for their Thanksgiving feast, they were met with a surprise of flames and smoke.

Crews were able to quickly put out the burning dog food and the homeowners were able to cook their meal at their neighbor’s house.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.