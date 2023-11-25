Jewish Federation of Western Mass. reacts to release of hostages

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts is reaction to Friday’s release of hostages in Gaza and Israel.

Western Mass News spoke with Nora Gorenstein, who told us what’s on their minds right now as this exchange of hostages is being made.

“In particular, the condition of the hostages, how many of the hostages are still alive, and certainly being mindful of what they’re gone through and certainly the impact this is going to have on the war against Hamas and the moral not only on Israelis, but Jews and folks around the world who’s really following this very closely and feeling very connected,” Gorenstein explained.

She added that, even though they may not have any direct connections with these hostages, as a Jewish network and community as a whole, they are feeling very connected to those suffering across the globe.

