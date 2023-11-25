Massachusetts homeowners fight for legislation to help with crumbling foundation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Crumbling foundations are slowly destroying houses across the state while impacted homeowners continue to fight for legislation to keep their homes from falling apart.

Michelle Loglisci and her group, Massachusetts residents against crumbling foundations have been advocating for homeowners like herself for years.

“I just couldn’t sit back and just let it happen to us, I had to do something to at least try to effect change,” said Loglisci.

What once was the dreamhouse for Michelle and her family, turned into a nightmare, thanks to a mineral.

She and hundreds of others in Massachusetts have houses that sit on foundations, made with concrete mixed with pyrrhotite. An iron sulfide that begins to crumble, when mixed with water and air: key components for mixing concrete.

Its found all over the Northeast and Canada. So... how did this happen?

In 2017, Michelle analyzed her basement after learning about residents in western Massachusetts impacted by the issue.

Before that, many Connecticut residents raised red flags about their foundations. The common denominator: they all used the same Connecticut-based company for their foundation. That company is now “permanently closed.”

For many, the crumbles and cracks remain and continue to grow. Western Mass News spoke with homeowners with similar tales.

Some foundations, disintegrated with a simple tap.

“It doesn’t make you want to be here your home isn’t your home anymore, its scary, it makes noises, there’s cracks it buckles and you wonder what is it look like when it completely deteriorates,” expressed Heider Hamer of Wales.

Others got creative to keep their house standing.

“I put some temporary shoring in I cut a tree down to go in between the walls so they don’t fall in the middle,” noted Mike Milanese of Wales.

They all run dehumidifiers, to slow it down, we’re told the rainy weather we experienced this year, wasn’t helpful.

“On a day when its really raining, it comes in and it’s wet, not to the point where we have to vacuum up the water yet but it is getting worse,” added Loglisci.

Homeowners told us the only solution is to replace the foundation. The problem: houses can’t be sold in this condition, and the home’s value takes a drastic dive.

Officials said it costs about $300,000 to lift the house and put down a new foundation and it’s not covered by insurance making this unfeasible for many.

Or in Russell Dupere’s case, life-altering. There are now three loans on his house for his repairs totaling between $325,000 and $350,000.

“The money we were saving for college and everything for our kids, ended up going towards this foundation which we’re gonna pay for for the next 30 years,” explained Dupere of Longmeadow.

Progress has been made to keep the problem from spreading. Thanks to the efforts of state leaders and impacted homeowners -- people in Massachusetts can now request reimbursement for testing their foundation for pyrrhotite. Just this year, the House and Senate approved quarry testing standards, which go into effect July first of next year.

The next step could be a current bill, an act relative to crumbling concrete foundations, which would provide funding to homeowners for repairs through a state program.

“That bill will help set up a program similar to what Connecticut has to help homeowners recover at least a good portion of the cost... Not everything,” said Loglisci.

So.... will relief come soon? State Senator Michael Moore said the bill continues to sit in the joint committee on the environment and natural resources. He said its important to stay on this, as the problem continues to grow.

“We really got to try to create a program that’s going to protect people to help the people who are already suffering but also help the people in the future who are going to have to incur this,” added Senator Moore.

Michelle added that advocacy is important because this problem impacts everyone.

“The rest of the residents in your town as people like us go to your town and file for tax abatement that tax bill has to be picked up by somebody else the town still has to pay its bills it still has to provide its services to everyone and if they don’t have enough tax revenue,” explained Loglisci.

This is an issue that likely won’t go away soon. The state said it may take 15 to 20 years for pyrrhotite damage to appear.

Western Mass News also reached out to Governor Healey’s office about the ongoing issue and we received a statement that reads:

“Governor Healey recognizes how burdensome the cost of fixing a crumbling foundation is for homeowners and supports efforts to address this problem. She will review any legislation that reaches her desk.”

- Karissa Hand, Spokesperson for the Governor

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.