MGM Springfield hosts tree lighting, opens outdoor skating rink

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield held their annual tree lighting on Friday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley for the ceremony on Armory Square.

Friday’s event included more than just a tree lighting. MGM Springfield spokesperson Beth Ward told us all about the other events that took place.

“It’s a winter wonderland out here, absolutely packed with skaters, everybody here to light the tree and just start the holidays off on the right foot,” Ward explained.

In addition to the ice rink at MGM opening, there was lots of holiday music to kick off the holiday season

