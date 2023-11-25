Shoppers visit Holyoke Mall in hopes of finding Black Friday shopping deals

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Black Friday brought thousands from across New England to their respective stores to take advantage of some good deals, including many who stopped at the Holyoke Mall. From waiting on line to going right into shops, many people from across the region once again took the opportunity to look at some offers on the busiest shopping day of the year. At the Holyoke Mall, thousands walked around with shopping bags in their hands with hopes of taking advantage before those deals go away.

“We were able to get a pretty good spot. During COVID, it was pretty empty and it was hard to get some shopping in when stuff was closed,” said Julia Sarrazin of South Hadley.

Either on some stores’ display areas or inside each business, there were deals that had items priced at 20 percent off, 50 percent off, and even as high as 80 percent off. For Sarrazin, there was one offer she thought was the best.

“Probably the buy three, get three at Bath and Body Works,” Sarrazin added.

While the parking lots were not packed and many Americans have been looking to shop online, the mall still had plenty of people for business. Theory Skate and Snow co-owner Dan Dziuban told Western Mass News that several items were 20 percent off and that a day like Black Friday created a big impact on his store.

“Traditionally, Black Friday is just the kickoff to the holiday season and kind of gets everybody in the holiday spirit, I guess. They want to go out and shop,” Dziuban explained.

Another small business that was ready for the rush of shoppers was House of Fitteds on the mall’s lower level. Owner Michael Guzman said the street gear store prepared for its second Black Friday a week in advance.

“This is usually a really good weekend overall. We have multiple other locations and it’s kind of the same thing every year,” Guzman said.

He also had a good offer that is not just for today but for the whole weekend.

“We’re doing 10 percent off all of our sneakers, 10 percent off clothing, and then we’re getting some sneakers ready in the back. We have sneakers going out for $100 or less on the middle rack today and we have a couple of giveaways for free sneakers we got going out later,” Guzman added.

It was also the first time some people ever went Black Friday shopping, including Tim Barnes of Amherst and his daughter.

“Sometimes, I feel like trying things on in stores and coming out specifically to local stores is probably beneficial to the economy,” Barnes said.

As the holiday weekend continues and everyone hopes to get their respective items, the message to everyone going to the stores, Barnes noted, was “If there’s good deals, you might as well come out because it’s pretty empty right now, so you might as well come get your deal.”

“I hope they get out and come visit our store. We are a local business in the Holyoke Mall, so we’d like to see it,” Dziuban added.

