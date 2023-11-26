Surprise Squad
Police presence at Belchertown schools this week due to threatening email

Belchertown Police
Belchertown Police(facebook)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple agencies are inspecting all Belchertown schools due to a threat made to staff member on Saturday.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, an anonymous email was sent to Belchertown school personnel where a threat was made, also involving “all your schools” and “Monday.”

Due to this threatening message, Belchertown Police, local police, Massachusetts State Police along with school and district staff have made efforts to inspect all school buildings on Sunday.

Officials confirmed that out of precaution, they will have additional police presence within the district on Monday and through the entire week.

Police said there is no information or evidence that indicates any specific or credible threats.

