Springfield Police program helps dozens of kids learn to skate

Springfield police officers hit the ice at Cyr Arena to show local kids how to ice skate.
By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police officers hit the ice at Cyr Arena to show local kids how to ice skate.

“It just keeps growing every year,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

The Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate Program has been around for 27 years and active for 26 years after skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative allows kids to learn to skate free of charge and it’s a tradition that Clapprood is proud of.

“It came about way back when I created the Springfield Police Athletic Association - baseball, soccer, and basketball - but a lot of us played hockey, so we came up with the idea of a ‘Hey, let’s have a learn-to-skate,” Clapprood explained.

She told Western Mass News that the event allows officers and residents to connect over an activity.

“I found out through sports or a program like this, they get to know us and see what we’re really like because I have a feeling we have a lot of misconceptions in today’s society about police,” Clapprood added. “You get to know us outside of the uniform outside of the police department, get to know what we’re about, and I think the kids spread the word.”

For Clapprood, who grew up playing hockey, it’s a skate down memory lane.

“I skated throughout my college years and played a little bit of adult hockey with some women until I was afraid of getting hurt and then I stuck with the skating,” Clapprood noted.

Sessions began on Saturday, November 25. Each session will be held from 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Children wishing to participate are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. each week. The additional sessions will be held on Saturday, December 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

