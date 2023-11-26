Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Springfield Police, Walmart hold ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ to help kids in need

Walmart, in partnership with the Springfield Police Department, hosted a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’...
Walmart, in partnership with the Springfield Police Department, hosted a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event on Saturday.(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Walmart, in partnership with the Springfield Police Department, hosted a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event on Saturday.

Officers were stationed outside the Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect toys from customers, which will be donated to Springfield Together.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told us how important these events are for the community.

“This story is about people’s goodwill. I always like to look at the positive and there’s a lot of great people in our community, here in western Mass., especially here in the city of Springfield. We’re just so grateful of the generosity because their generosity is making some young boy or girl have the Christmas that they deserve,” Cocchi explained.

Saturday’s goal was to fill as many police cruisers as possible. When we stopped by Saturday morning, they had three cruisers filled, but were hoping to fill more throughout the day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Fallen tree branch leads to Westfield house fire, power outage
Fallen tree branch leads to Westfield house fire, power outage
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Massachusetts State Police
Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in MA
Gale Livingstone decided to become a farmer after she was in a car accident.
Woman leaves her white-collar job to become first-generation farmer

Latest News

Springfield police officers hit the ice at Cyr Arena to show local kids how to ice skate.
Springfield Police program helps dozens of kids learn to skate
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit shops in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 24,...
Family lunch, some shopping, a Christmas tree lighting: President Joe Biden’s day out in Nantucket
Massachusetts has begun awarding grants to local agencies to set up temporary housing sites for...
Massachusetts is creating overnight shelter spots to help newly arriving migrant families
Crumbling foundations are slowly destroying houses across the state while impacted homeowners...
Massachusetts homeowners fight for legislation to help with crumbling foundation