Springfield Police, Walmart hold ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ to help kids in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Walmart, in partnership with the Springfield Police Department, hosted a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event on Saturday.

Officers were stationed outside the Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect toys from customers, which will be donated to Springfield Together.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told us how important these events are for the community.

“This story is about people’s goodwill. I always like to look at the positive and there’s a lot of great people in our community, here in western Mass., especially here in the city of Springfield. We’re just so grateful of the generosity because their generosity is making some young boy or girl have the Christmas that they deserve,” Cocchi explained.

Saturday’s goal was to fill as many police cruisers as possible. When we stopped by Saturday morning, they had three cruisers filled, but were hoping to fill more throughout the day.

