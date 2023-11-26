Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after they say three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent were shot on North Prospect Street, around 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

Two men were found injured on the scene, another man was found injured a short distance away.

Burlington Police said all three were visiting the home of one of the victim’s relatives in Burlington for the holiday.

Police say the three men were walking on Prospect Street when they were confronted by a white male with a handgun. The suspect was on foot in the area when investigators say he discharged at least four rounds from his pistol without speaking. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault, according to Chief Murad.

All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities. Police say two are U.S. citizens, and one is a legal resident.

The victims were transported to UVM Medical Center. Two victims are stable, while the other one has much more serious injuries, according to Burlington Police.

Police did not identify the victims names, but the families later released their names in a statement. Hisham Awartani is a student at Brown University, Kinnan Abdalhamid is a student at Haverford College and Tahseen Ahmed is a student at Trinity College, according to their family members.

Police say there is no additional information to suggest the suspect’s motive, such as statements or remarks by the suspect at this time.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven. But now that the victims are safe and receiving medical care, our next priority is identifying, locating, and apprehending the suspect,” said Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement regarding the shooting.

“Violence of any kind against any person in our community is totally unacceptable and we will do everything in our power to find the perpetrator and hold them fully accountable. That there is an indication this shooting could have been motivated by hate is chilling, and this possibility is being prioritized in the BPD’s investigation. The City of Burlington has zero tolerance for hate crimes and will work relentlessly to bring the shooter to justice” Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a press release.

“The shooting of three students of Palestinian decent in Burlington last night is a tragedy, and I hope each of them make a full recovery from their injuries,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a press release. “My thoughts are with them and their families. I have offered the State’s full support to the Mayor and Burlington Police Chief as this senseless crime is investigated, and in support of the Palestinian and broader Burlington community. Our federal partners also stand ready to assist. I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness. We must come together in these difficult times – it is the only way to put a stop to the violence we’re seeing.”

Police haven’t identified a shooter, and nobody is in custody.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence, that they say will be submitted to the federal database and have conducted and are re-conducting neighborhood canvases and witness interviews. A member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently at Burlington Police Department headquarters working directly with detectives.

Chief Murad says he, and other representatives of the BPD have communicated with the University of Vermont’s Chief Safety and Compliance Officer, the Colonel of the Vermont State Police, the local Supervisory Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, Congresswoman Balint, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, all of whom have expressed concern and offered assistance on this case.

Portions of North Prospect St. between Loomis Street and Brookes Avenue were closed to the public during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.