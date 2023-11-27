Belchertown schools on alert following weekend threat

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was an increased police presence Monday at Belchertown schools after a very concerning email was sent to all the town’s public schools personnel on Saturday, which included threats to student and staff safety.

Schools in Belchertown are on high alert after an email was sent over the weekend to the town’s school employees with possible safety threats.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the email was sent anonymously—and now authorities will be performing multiple safety inspections all through this week.

“This is a situation that’s going around the whole country,” said Christine Redmond. “So, I think everybody is concerned about their children, their grandchildren, any children they have in the schools.”

Christine Redmond, a grandparent of twin sixth graders in Belchertown reacted to the news of an email possibly threatening the safety of her grandkids and all other students and staff of the Belchertown Public Schools.

“The emails do concern me,” expressed Redmond. “I’m glad that the policemen, the police, will be here to monitor the situation.”

On Saturday, all school personnel received an anonymous email which, according to the police department, included vague but threatening language. Like quote “all your schools” and the word “Monday.

In response, the Belchertown Police, Massachusetts State Police, and members of the school district performed safety inspections of all school buildings on Sunday.

While no active threat was found, the police department posted on Facebook and said:

“Every threat, whether rumored or explicit, receives the highest level of attention and seriousness … there is no information or evidence indicating any specific or credible threats to our schools.”

-Belchertown Police Department

Western Mass News reached out to Heidi Guteknst, the chair of the Belchertown school committee, about parents concerns and we asked what more they should know and what they can do.

In a statement she told us in part:

“We are taking everything seriously. We are involved with our local fire and police departments as well as our school resource officer, who is a great asset for our district and our schools… we’re also keeping all our staff aware of what’s happening and counting on them to alert us of anything they might find suspicious. The safety of our kids is our top priority.”

-Heidi Gutekenst, Chair of Belchertown School Committee

In the meantime, parents are already thinking of how to talk to their kids about it.

“I’m extra cautious about making sure I talk to him about it in age-appropriate ways so that I don’t scare him unnecessarily but also that he is informed about what’s going on in the world,” added Kelly Terault.

More police presence will be noticeable all through the week in all schools here in Belchertown.

