Drugs found after traffic stop, two people arrested

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Palmer Police Officers found over 100 grams of cocaine and over 40 bags of heroin and fentanyl during a traffic stop over the weekend. Just before midnight Sunday night police pulled over a car with an expired registration on the Mass Pike.

While searching, troopers found 111 grams of cocaine and 46 bags of heroin and fentanyl. The two passengers of the car, Galen Woodward of Wilbraham and Lisa LaRoche of Palmer were both arrested.

Galen is charged with the following offenses:

· Trafficking 100+ grams in cocaine

· Possession with intent to distribute class B substance

· Conspiracy

· Unregistered motor vehicle

Lisa Laroche is charged with the following offenses:

· Trafficking 100+ grams in cocaine

· Possession with intent to distribute class B substance

· Conspiracy

· Unregistered motor vehicle

· License suspended

· Possession of a class B substance, subsequent

· Possession of a class A substance, subsequent

Lisa was charged with trafficking cocaine and several other distribution related offenses earlier this year and was out on bail. Lisa and Galen are now held on $250,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at Palmer District Court on Monday.

