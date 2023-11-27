Getting Answers: Here’s how you can keep trees from causing fires near your home

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting new details on a house fire in Westfield that left two people without their home and thousands of others in the dark on Friday.

One branch that fell high above electrical power lines on Grand Street, sparked more than just a fire. It left several customers who rely on their generators and it’s opening eyes on how residents can be somewhat proactive when it comes to taking care of trees.

“From what you can see it’s the outside of the house, but I was just talking to the homeowner, it’s bloom construction, so it went right up the house, into the rafters and caused the whole fire,” explained Tom Flaherty, general manager of Westfield Gas and Electric.

A house destroyed who left two people without a place to stay.

Western Mass News spoke with one of the homeowners off-camera, who told us this is a tough loss.

A singular branch fell on these electrical lines Friday afternoon, that caused flames to erupt.

We also spoke with Tom Flaherty Sr., the general manager of Westfield Gas and Electric, about how this all happened.

“So that broke the three lines, which sent the charges down here on the ground, burnt the ground here next to the fence and then the electricity followed the path of less resistance and wrapped here around the fence and into the house…all within a matter of seconds,” noted Flaherty.

The damage doesn’t stop there 4,000 of the company’s 18,000 customers were either left in the dark or left to use their generators.

“So, the surge of power went all the way back to our substation on Meadow Street; with that it opened up the circuit, which then cut power all the through,” said Flaherty. “It’s a safety mechanism.

Power was restored to everyone by the end of Friday night.

The attention now turns to how companies can be proactive to avoid another incident like this from occurring.

“There’s been a great deal of tree growth this year with all the rain we had over the summer,” added Flaherty. “So, we’re in a growth pattern. Three or four times the normal growth because of all the rain, we’ve amplified all of our tree trimming contractors.”

The state’s Department of Fire Services ruled this incident an accident.

Tom added that those crews are out 40 hours a week helping with that work and recommends some other things as well.

Flaherty added that if you notice a tree on your property with dead branches, you could reach out to local landscape companies to ensure those branches don’t land in places they shouldn’t be.

