Give the gift of Big E fun, 2024 tickets on sale now

By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, CT (WFSB) - If struggling to find the perfect gift, the Big E has started its sale of tickets for 2024.

At this time, everyone can get advance discount tickets and Value Passes, Midway Magic and Cream Puff vouchers, and more for gifts or stocking stuffers.

Check out the www.TheBigE.com or The Big E Box Office, open 9am to 3pm Monday-Friday.

This Big E Under the Tree holiday sale is valid through New Year’s Day. The 108th edition of The Big E takes place Sept. 13-29, 2024.

Tickets options available include:

  • Single Day Admission Tickets – $16 adults/$10 children 6-12
  • Midway Magic Vouchers – $30
  • Opening Day Tickets (good for use on Sept. 13 only) – $12
  • 17-Day Value Passes – $70 adults/$35 children age 6-12. This offer includes four FREE Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold
  • Cream Puff & Eclair Vouchers - $30/six pack – any combination of Cream Puffs and Eclairs

