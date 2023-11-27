Surprise Squad
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall

After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place has officially closed their doors.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place has officially closed their doors.

Sunday marked their last day of business.

Since 1979, Maria Munche and her family have been working hard and making memories at their restaurant, which was located inside the mall’s food court.

Although Sunday was their last day at the mall, it isn’t the end for The Greek Place. They’re looking at a new location somewhere between Springfield and Northampton.

