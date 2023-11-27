The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place has officially closed their doors.

Sunday marked their last day of business.

Since 1979, Maria Munche and her family have been working hard and making memories at their restaurant, which was located inside the mall’s food court.

Although Sunday was their last day at the mall, it isn’t the end for The Greek Place. They’re looking at a new location somewhere between Springfield and Northampton.

