Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Local, county officials helping get sand to seniors to stay safe this winter

As the winter weather begins to settle in, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Triad Program is...
By Taylor Smith and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the winter weather begins to settle in, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Triad Program is preparing buckets of sand to help dozens of senior citizens living in western Massachusetts.

The sheriff’s department hosted a ‘Sand for Seniors’ program, which will give buckets of sand to senior citizens as a preventative measure for use of sidewalks, driveways. and walkways in the upcoming winter months.

“We realize that the seniors really need some support, especially when the icy weather comes in. The last thing you want is someone slipping and falling, whether going out to get their mail or getting into their house,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Hampden County TRIAD was created by Cocchi in 2021 and continues to grow as the years go on.

“We put about 250 buckets out now. It started at about probably 25 to 30, so every year, it’s growing,” Cocchi explained.

Seniors in places like Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Springfield. and West Springfield will receive deliveries of sand from first responders with the sheriff’s office, as well as local police and fire departments.

“This is our first year being involved in it. We received a letter from the sheriff’s department asking if we wanted to participate this year, so I thought it would be a great idea for the Springfield Fire Department to get involved in helping more of the seniors in the community,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

While the overall goal of the Triad program for seniors is to assist in keeping seniors in Hampden County safe and healthy, there are many other individual goals of the program as well, including Project Lifesaver, ‘Are you OK?’, and Y.E.S. to help improve the lives and peace of mind of the senior community.

“I think this is going to be a great program for the citizens of the greater Hampden County area and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Calvi added.

All of Triad’s services are provided free of charge and can be accessed by calling (413) 858-0060.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbling foundations are slowly destroying houses across the state while impacted homeowners...
Massachusetts homeowners fight for legislation to help with crumbling foundation
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Belchertown Police
Police presence at Belchertown schools this week due to threatening email
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Salmonella cases are spiking across the country from a common household fruit.
Recent salmonella cases linked to cantaloupe continue to rise
We’re learning more about an electrical fire on Grand Street in Westfield that knocked out...
Westfield Gas and Electric explains outage caused by house fire
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead after shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty