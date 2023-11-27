Local, county officials helping get sand to seniors to stay safe this winter

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the winter weather begins to settle in, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Triad Program is preparing buckets of sand to help dozens of senior citizens living in western Massachusetts.

The sheriff’s department hosted a ‘Sand for Seniors’ program, which will give buckets of sand to senior citizens as a preventative measure for use of sidewalks, driveways. and walkways in the upcoming winter months.

“We realize that the seniors really need some support, especially when the icy weather comes in. The last thing you want is someone slipping and falling, whether going out to get their mail or getting into their house,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Hampden County TRIAD was created by Cocchi in 2021 and continues to grow as the years go on.

“We put about 250 buckets out now. It started at about probably 25 to 30, so every year, it’s growing,” Cocchi explained.

Seniors in places like Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Springfield. and West Springfield will receive deliveries of sand from first responders with the sheriff’s office, as well as local police and fire departments.

“This is our first year being involved in it. We received a letter from the sheriff’s department asking if we wanted to participate this year, so I thought it would be a great idea for the Springfield Fire Department to get involved in helping more of the seniors in the community,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

While the overall goal of the Triad program for seniors is to assist in keeping seniors in Hampden County safe and healthy, there are many other individual goals of the program as well, including Project Lifesaver, ‘Are you OK?’, and Y.E.S. to help improve the lives and peace of mind of the senior community.

“I think this is going to be a great program for the citizens of the greater Hampden County area and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Calvi added.

All of Triad’s services are provided free of charge and can be accessed by calling (413) 858-0060.

