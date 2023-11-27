Local Jewish organization reacts to release of more hostages in Israel and Gaza

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local Jewish organizations said Sunday that the release of the hostages is a start, but more work needs to be done to get all the refugees home safe.

The cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war continues. On Sunday, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas militants also released 17 hostages, including the first American, four-year-old Abigail Edan. President Biden said in a statement, in part: “Thank God she’s home” and said that the U.S. will continue to push for the release of all hostages captured by Hamas.

“It’s a wonderful start, but it’s not enough until we can get them all back home safe and sound,” said Bobby Naimark with the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

As international mediators, including United States representatives, try to extend the cease-fire, Naimark said the support of President Biden and other politicians is appreciated.

“We are hoping he will continue to support Israel’s right to defend herself against terrorism, having the support of American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and important leaders from all the political spectrums is a wonderful thing to see,” Naimark added.

Naimark said that, as the war continues, the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts will continue to aid those impacted overseas with their Israel emergency campaign, with money raised going to organizations providing support and emergency relief.

“Yes, we did exceed that wonderful first initial goal of $250,000 locally, but the state of Israel and Israelis still need our support,” Naimark explained. “So we can continue to feed the ongoing needs that they’re going to have to be dealing with both up until the end of the war during the war and post war.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.