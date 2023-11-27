Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Local Jewish organization reacts to release of more hostages in Israel and Gaza

Local Jewish organizations said Sunday that the release of the hostages is a start, but more work needs to be done to get all the refugees home safe.
By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local Jewish organizations said Sunday that the release of the hostages is a start, but more work needs to be done to get all the refugees home safe.

The cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war continues. On Sunday, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas militants also released 17 hostages, including the first American, four-year-old Abigail Edan. President Biden said in a statement, in part: “Thank God she’s home” and said that the U.S. will continue to push for the release of all hostages captured by Hamas.

“It’s a wonderful start, but it’s not enough until we can get them all back home safe and sound,” said Bobby Naimark with the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

As international mediators, including United States representatives, try to extend the cease-fire, Naimark said the support of President Biden and other politicians is appreciated.

“We are hoping he will continue to support Israel’s right to defend herself against terrorism, having the support of American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and important leaders from all the political spectrums is a wonderful thing to see,” Naimark added.

Naimark said that, as the war continues, the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts will continue to aid those impacted overseas with their Israel emergency campaign, with money raised going to organizations providing support and emergency relief.

“Yes, we did exceed that wonderful first initial goal of $250,000 locally, but the state of Israel and Israelis still need our support,” Naimark explained. “So we can continue to feed the ongoing needs that they’re going to have to be dealing with both up until the end of the war during the war and post war.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Crumbling foundations are slowly destroying houses across the state while impacted homeowners...
Massachusetts homeowners fight for legislation to help with crumbling foundation
Fallen tree branch leads to Westfield house fire, power outage
Fallen tree branch leads to Westfield house fire, power outage

Latest News

The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, injured near University of Vermont
An Axolotl swims in a tank at the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Sept. 27, 2008. Ecologists...
‘Adopt an axolotl’ campaign launches in Mexico to save iconic species from pollution and trout
Belchertown Police
Police presence at Belchertown schools this week due to threatening email