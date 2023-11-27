Man arrested for waving stolen gun on storage container in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Palmer was arrested after police found him on top of a storage container waiving a stolen gun.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Palmer Police was called to North Main and Holbrook Street for reports of a man standing on a roof with a gun.

When police arrived, they found Jonathan Lewallen on top of a storage container.

During a search of the area officers found a loaded gun in a nearby gutter. That gun was reported stolen.

Lewallen was also in possession of suspected crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. He is set to be arraigned at Palmer District Court today.

