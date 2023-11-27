Police: man dead after shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to an apartment building on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and who was declared dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

