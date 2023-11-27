Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Police: man dead after shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to an apartment building on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and who was declared dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumbling foundations are slowly destroying houses across the state while impacted homeowners...
Massachusetts homeowners fight for legislation to help with crumbling foundation
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Belchertown Police
Police presence at Belchertown schools this week due to threatening email
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
The Big E
Give the gift of Big E fun, 2024 tickets on sale now
Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.
Special adopters sought for kitten with severe leg deformity