Recent salmonella cases linked to cantaloupe continue to rise

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Salmonella cases are spiking across the country from a common household fruit.

“I think everyone should be on high alert…Obviously, it’s not time to panic, but it’s…prevention is key,” said Dr. Sunny Shukla with Baystate Noble Hospital.

It’s not a new headline, but it is a concerning one. Salmonella has been found in everyday food and the most recent outbreak has been linked to cantaloupe.

“It’s not uncommon…We’ve seen it with poultry, different kinds of meats. It just happens to be cantaloupes this time,” Shukla added.

Cantaloupes from the brands Malichita or Rudy have been linked to the salmonella outbreak. As chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Noble, Shukla has a long history of treating the infection.

“Also to ask them what symptoms they may have, such as vomiting, diarrhea, bloody bowel movements are important things. They may also have abdominal cramping from time to time,” Shukla explained.

Most recent reports from the CDC show 99 cases across the United States, stretching across 32 states. As of Monday, two people have died from the outbreak and one case has been reported in Massachusetts.

“I think it’s always important to talk to a healthcare professional when you have symptoms, whether it’s talking to you doctor, going to urgent care, the ER…it all depends on the severity of your illness,” Shukla noted.

However, Shukla told Western Mass News that there are ways to stop the infections before it even gets that far.

“I think prevention is key. Making sure you wash your hands well with water and soap because that can help prevent the spread to other people around you. People of extreme ages, such as people under the age of five or people over the age of 65 or people that have other healthcare issues, can be at higher risk…so it’s important to protect those people as well,” Shukla said.

Those are all important items to keep in mind as we navigate this outbreak and those to come.

“Protecting yourself is really, really important because this is not going to be the last outbreak of salmonella,” Shukla added.

Shukla also recommended reaching for a sports drink, like Gatorade or Vitamin Water, if you’re seeing symptoms. The sugar and electrolytes offer more than a simple bottle of water.

