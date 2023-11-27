Surprise Squad
Special adopters sought for kitten with severe leg deformity

Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) – Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.

MSPCA-Angell spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner said that Gumby, an 11-week-old kitten, came into their care earlier this month from an overcrowded shelter in Texas in hopes of getting him for treatment for muscular contractures that limit his joint mobility.

Despite his challenges, Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell’s lead clinician of community and shelter medicine, said that Gumby “still manages to get around - often on all fours” and can walk and use a litterbox.

Specialists are working to determine ways to manage his condition. He doesn’t have any sores at this time and they believe that surgery may not improve his mobility significantly.

MSPCA-Angell is now looking for some special adopters who can help accommodate Gumby’s needs as he currently is. He’s described as being sweet, loving, and playful. They did note that he can’t jump around and will need some help getting around.

Those interested in adopting Gumby should have a close relationship with a veterinarian. It’s believed that, long term, he may benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance because his mobility and needs could change over time.

More information on adopting Gumby can be found here.

