Springfield man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit results in crash

By Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROXBURY, New Hampshire (WGGB/WSHM) - A New Hampshire police trooper was on patrol Saturday night conducting stationary radar speed enforcement in the town of Sullivan on Route 9.

Around 9:12 p.m., the trooper observed a motor vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator refused and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle reached speeds of nearly 90 MPH, accelerating away from the trooper. Moments later, the trooper located the vehicle on Route 9 with heavy damage. It was discovered that the vehicle had struck a utility pole.

Two passengers of the vehicle fled the area on foot to a nearby river and into a heavily wooded area. Numerous troopers as well as officers from the Keene Police Department arrived on scene within minutes.

During the search, the passenger of the vehicle emerged from the woods with minor injuries and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center to be treated. At approximately 3:30 a.m., a trooper still on scene located a male subject walking down Route 9 in the area of Granite Gorge. The trooper quickly identified as the operator of the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Childlove Gelin, 31, of Springfield.

Gelin was found to have two warrants out of New York City, NY Police Department and Springfield, MA Police Departments. Gelin was transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. He was then transported to the Cheshire County House of Corrections.

Additional charges are expected pending further investigation. Gelin was held without bail and will be arraigned in Keene District Court on Monday. Route 9 in the area of the crash was closed for several hours while utility companies repaired damage to the pole.

