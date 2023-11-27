Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Jaidalis Zayas ran away from home early Friday morning.

Zayas is approximately 5′5′' tall and weighs 120 pounds. Investigators believe that she may be in the Federal Street area or might be trying to go to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

