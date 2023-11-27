Surprise Squad
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

Jaidalis Zayas
Jaidalis Zayas(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Jaidalis Zayas ran away from home early Friday morning.

Zayas is approximately 5′5′' tall and weighs 120 pounds. Investigators believe that she may be in the Federal Street area or might be trying to go to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

