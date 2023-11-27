Town by Town: Sarno visits WNEU engineering students, Santa’s Mailbox, Big E discount tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Longmeadow and West Springfield.

Engineering students at Western New England University received a special visit early Monday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno visited senior engineering students and the Baja racing team at the school’s campus.

WNEU President Robert Johnson was also in attendance for the visit.

Santa’s Mailbox has arrived at the Longmeadow Shops!

Children can now drop off letters to Santa in his mailbox near Delaney’s Market.

The elves at the shops will make sure all letters placed in the mailbox, make it to the North Pole.

The mail box will be at the shops until December 17.

Lastly, if you still don’t know what to gift someone for the holidays, don’t worry!

This year, you can give the gift of Big E fun!

Gift packages of 2024 Big E tickets and more are available right now.

You can grab stocking stuffers like advance discount tickets and value passes, midway magic and cream puff vouchers.

