Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-91 south in Windsor

Windsor tractor trailer crash - DOT - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle closed lanes on Interstate 91 southbound in Windsor on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened between exits 38A and 37.

The DOT said the three right lanes were closed as of 8:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

