Westfield Gas and Electric explains outage caused by house fire

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about an electrical fire on Grand Street in Westfield that knocked out power for thousands of residents and damaged one home.

One of the two people who lived inside the house was home when the fire broke out. Western Mass News spoke with Scott Duperault. He opted out of being on-camera, but he told us this was a tough loss for him and his girlfriend. Duperault added that he and his dog, who is like a child to him, were able to make it out of the house unharmed.

Not only did the fire impact Duperault, it also led to power outages for nearly 4,000 Westfield Gas and Electric customers, including Baystate Noble Hospital and the Westfield Police Department. We’re told that Baystate patient care never changed thanks to generators and the same went for police in the area.

Westfield Gas and Electric General Manager Tom Flaherty Sr. He gave us a glimpse at what happened up to the moment the explosion damaged the home and left several people in the dark.

“A dead tree, or a dead part of the tree here, fell off and came into our three primaries. We have a 23 [kilovolt] system that serves from here to the southside of Westfield, so that broke the three lines and then sent the charges down here on the ground, burnt the ground here next to the fence, and then the electricity followed the path of less resistance and wrapped here around the fence and into the house…all within a matter of seconds,” Flaherty Sr. said.

We’re told that the power was back on for everyone, except customers on Grand Street, by 6:30 p.m. that evening. Grand Street’s lights were turned back on by midnight. The state’s Department of Fire Services has declared the fire an accident.

On Monday, Duperault also wanted to thank Westfield’s Camp Canine for taking in their dog as they readjust their lives after this incident.

