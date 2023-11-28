Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

5 people displaced after house fire in Springfield

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a place to live after a fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a home on Devens Street around midnight. Fire crews were on scene for over an hour working to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Two cats were killed in the fire. Five residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead after shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
Jaidalis Zayas
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl
Palmer Police Officers found over 100 grams of cocaine and over 40 bags of heroin and fentanyl...
Drugs found after traffic stop, two people arrested

Latest News

noth adams man arrested
North Adams man arrested after guns and drugs found inside his home
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
The annual Bright Nights 5K kicks off in Forest Park in Springfield.
Hundreds of runners come out for annual Bright Nights 5K in Springfield
We’re getting new details on a house fire in Westfield that left two people without their home...
Getting Answers: Here’s how you can keep trees from causing fires near your home