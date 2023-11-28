5 people displaced after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a place to live after a fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a home on Devens Street around midnight. Fire crews were on scene for over an hour working to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Two cats were killed in the fire. Five residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

