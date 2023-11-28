Amherst Police warning of several car break-ins

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Police Department said that they have received several reports of cars being broken into all over town with the majority of them being unlocked vehicles.

Authorities are urging residents to park their cars in well-lit areas, not to leave valuables in the car, lock your doors, and take your keys with you.

If you are a victim of a break-in make sure you report it to police.

