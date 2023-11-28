Surprise Squad
Applications now being accepted for state’s home energy assistance program

To help many in the Bay State with those higher energy bills, Massachusetts is now accepting applications for the state’s home energy assistance program.
By Daniel Santiago, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With colder temperatures already settling in all over western Massachusetts, more people are turning up the heating to keep warm, but that comes with a cost. To help many in the Bay State with those higher energy bills, Massachusetts is now accepting applications for the state’s home energy assistance program.

The Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is helping eligible people all across the state to stay warm during the winter months by covering a portion of their heating bills. The program only covers a portion of the primary source of heat in a home, which could be electricity, natural gas, or even oil. It’s already helping thousands all across western Massachusetts, especially with temperatures already dropping.

“In two months, we have received 12 applications so far and we have worked on 7,832 applications in two months,” said Suaneth Marrero with the Valley Opportunity Council.

Marrero told us that qualifications to apply for the state’s assistance involve:

  • Household size
  • If renting, have proof of heating bills, whether included in your monthly rent or not
  • Having an income 60 percent lower than the estimated median income in the state

Applications could be submitted in-person or online, but Marrero told us anyone 18 years or older can apply.

“My advice would be, everybody can apply, and we can review the case. Every case is different. We are here to help people. We are doing our best to assist everybody, but they need to apply. Give us the opportunity to review your case and see if you qualify or not,” Marrero added.

Marrero also told us there are a few necessary documents to have in hand in order to apply:

  • Photo ID for the head of the household or primary applicant
  • List of household members
  • Account number and company’s name from your heating bill
  • Information on your housing situation, meaning a mortgage statement or proof of rent
  • Proof of income from at least 30 days prior to submitting your application

For more information on how to apply or qualifications, you can contact the Valley Opportunity Council at (413) 552-1548 or apply online.

