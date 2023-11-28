Chicopee residents to see increase in upcoming tax bills

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many communities are in the midst of setting their tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year and while some people will see their bills drop, others, like those in Chicopee, will see them rise.

“I live in Chicopee and I’m waiting for my tax bill,” said Karen Lusignan of Chicopee.

Lusignan isn’t alone as thousands of residents await their bills in the mail. The city’s 2024 fiscal year tax classification was approved Monday unanimously by the city council and brought new demands on residents. A $265 increase brings the average single-family bill to $4,084.

“The council voted back in the summer time, what the budget was, so last night’s meeting was just to formalize who was going to pay what,” said Chicopee city assessor Victor Anop.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Anop on where this cash is going.

“Well, it was a normal 2.5 percent overall increase in the amount of money that the city has to raise to pay for the raises, the teachers, the police, the fire, all of the city services that are provided. Everything is going up,” Anop explained.

Anop added that the upcoming year’s increase could have been worse.

“The council and the mayor appropriated $3 million to bring down the tax further, so there wouldn’t have been an astronomical increase,” Anop added.

Even though it may not be as bad as it seems, some household budgets are getting a little tighter

“I think it could make a difference in their groceries and paying their bills on time and all of these above,” Lusignan noted.

“I’m retired, of course, and funds are limited,” said Mary Vaughn of Chicopee. “My overall life would not be the same.”

Anop expects people to get their bills in a matter of weeks. They’ll have 30 days to pay their taxes to the city.

The city council recommended raising the elderly tax exemption from $500 to $1,000 and there will be something for veterans. A new work off program for them and seniors that could lead to $1,500 being chopped off. If you believe you are eligible for this program, you have until April 1 to submit your application. You can head to the assessor’s office for more details.

