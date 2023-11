SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another successful year for Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon.

The record-breaking number of donations came in at $234,733 to benefit Open Pantry.

Western Mass News was proud to support this year’s marathon again.

Rock102 thanked all the donors, sponsors, and volunteers.

