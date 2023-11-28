Improvements coming to Springfield’s Alden Park

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Improvements will be coming to a small and well-known park by Watershops Pond, located just outside of Springfield College.

A master plan for improvements to Alden Park in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood has been revealed. For those looking to have a great experience walking, relaxing, or fishing, Patrick Sullivan, the executive director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation, said this is thrilling news.

“We’re just so excited for the residents who use this park. We’ll have it more ADA accessible,” Sullivan said.

An announcement was made a few weeks ago that an independent committee chose the 49,300 square foot park for a $250,000 Community Preservation Act grant. The money will be used for part one of what is two-phase project. In a blueprint obtained by Western Mass News, phase 1 consists of a new walking path from Alden Street to Northumberland Street, new park benches and picnic tables, and the main highlight: a new fishing dock.

“The idea of the fishing dock is to create points where people can stand and fish. It creates less environmental issues to the shoreline by having a dock to stand on. We eventually would love three or four fishing docks along the edge of the pond,” Sullivan explained.

Springfield resident Cesar Gonzalez has lived across the street from the park for 35 years.

“I love to see people coming and enjoy with their families…and do the fishing,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez told us what’s being done at the park will benefit the overall community, including those at Springfield College.

“A lot of families come with the kids and enjoy, especially in the summer time. We just hope everything works out well,” Gonzalez explained.

With the help of more potential grant money, the second phase of the project will focus on improvements near the college archway. The plans also include clearing the brush along the pond’s edge. Sullivan said this is an addition to an already busy park season.

“Congressman Neal Park on Page Boulevard just got funding, a $3 million project. We got a $6 million forestry grant to plant trees, and that will address the woodland areas of Blunt Park,” Sullivan noted.

Sullivan said phase one construction is set to begin next summer and the hope is to have the entire project complete by summer 2026.

