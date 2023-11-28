North Adams man arrested after guns and drugs found inside his home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Adams man was arrested after officers found guns and drugs inside his home.

On Monday, North Adams Police along with Berkshire County Law Enforcement and State Police executed a search warrant at a home in town.

During their search officers found an illegal loaded gun, dozens of fentanyl pills, and over 3 grams of crack cocaine.

The man in possession of these items was taken into custody and is set to be arraigned at Northern Berkshire District Court on numerous drug and gun charges.

