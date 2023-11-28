Officials urge safety following recent string of Springfield fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest in a recent string of fires in Springfield happened overnight on Devens Street, that makes four in the last month, one of them fatal.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries during this most recent call.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. He told us there are multiple factors that have played a part in these recent fires.

We now know that in the fire from Monday night, investigators have already determined that there were no operating smoke detectors.

A dramatic escape for the people inside a house on Devens Street in Springfield Tuesday morning, as flames raced through the building.

“From what I’m being told by the arson investigators is that the occupants had to jump from the second-floor window, and the neighbors helped them catch the kids that were in there jump out the window,” said Capt. Piemonte.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte told us investigators found no working smoke detectors in the house.

“There was no operating smoke detectors in the structure to alert them,” explained Capt. Piemonte. “The occupants did state that they had an odor of smoke, but they didn’t realize the front of the house was on fire. They were all trapped on the second floor by the time they realized what was going on.”

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but Piemonte told us he is okay and will be returning to work soon.

This is also the latest in a recent string of fires in the city of Springfield.

With two others happening less than two weeks ago on Edgeland and Coomes Streets—and another on Grover Street , which turned fatal—in October.

We asked Piemonte for an update on those, and he told us all are under investigation and the causes are still undetermined.

He also shared with us how difficult it can be to fight fires in cold weather and is asking for everyone’s assistance by checking their smoke detectors and heaters to prevent more fires from happening.

“Winter, we have the cold factor, fatigue sets in on the firefighters, and we have to get the firefighters rehabbed as quickly as we can,” expressed Capt. Piemonte. “Water does create problems with slippery conditions, we have to worry about slips, strains, falls, basically people getting hurt.”

We also learned that the family impacted by the fire from early Tuesday is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

