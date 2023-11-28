Surprise Squad
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT

A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.(File image - Pixabay)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.

According to Connecticut State Police, a Cadillac was traveling southbound on River Drive. Then, a Chevrolet Equinox car was driving northbound on the same street and crossed over the double yellow center line and struck the vehicle head on.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals, but the operator of the Cadillac died due to the extent of their injuries.

Officials have identified the driver to be 55-year-old Clifton Graves of Monson.

This crash in under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

If you or anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200 or email Mark.Dennis@ct.gov.

