Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions.

The case centers around a man from Georgia who was convicted and acquitted of different homicide and assault charges and whether he can be prosecuted again. Damian McElrath was prosecuted in Georgia for killing of his adoptive mother 11 years ago. The jury found McElrath not guilty by reason of insanity on the equivalent of a first-degree murder charge, but also guilty but sane of two lesser charges.

Georgia’s Supreme Court said a person cannot be declared insane and sane for committing the same act, threw out the verdicts and said McElrath could be re-tried on all charges.

Richard Simpson, who represents McElrath, says his client cannot be tried for the most serious charge due to double jeopardy laws.

“If a jury, in a court with jurisdiction, returns a verdict of acquittal, that that verdict is final. The defendant may not be subjected to a second prosecution ever. No questions. End of discussion,” said Simpson.

Georgia’s Solicitor General Stephen Petrany argued what the jury decided was against state law because its determinations were at odds with one another.

“These incoherent, contradictory statements do not constitute a verdict in the first place. They don’t resolve the factual inquiry,” said Petrany.

Several justices were uncomfortable at the thought of reversing a jury’s acquittal. Groans spread in the court room as Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned why the Supreme Court was being asked to do so now.

“Now shouldn’t that tell us something,” questioned Gorsuch. “That 230 years in this country’s history, we have respected acquittals without looking into their substance and without looking into how they fit with other counts and said the jury is a check on judges. It’s a check on prosecutors. It’s a check on overreach. It’s part of our democratic system. And we do not ever talk about whether they make sense to us.”

McElrath’s attorney said he fears a loss for his client could lead to a life sentence and an opening for states to appeal criminal acquittals.

The Court will issue its ruling next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: man dead after shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
The Greek Place closes after over four decades at Holyoke Mall
Jaidalis Zayas
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

Latest News

With colder temperatures already settling in all over western Massachusetts, more people are...
Applications now being accepted for state’s home energy assistance program
A Monson man was killed following a head-on collision in Wilmington.
Police investigate after Monson man killed in head-on crash in CT
Changes from the latest iPhone operating system update could have you unknowingly sharing your...
Tech expert addresses concerns over NameDrop feature on iPhones
Many communities are in the midst of setting their tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year and...
Chicopee residents to see increase in upcoming tax bills
Improvements will be coming to a small and well-known park by Watershops Pond, located just...
Improvements coming to Springfield’s Alden Park