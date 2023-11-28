Surprise Squad
Tech expert addresses concerns over NameDrop feature on iPhones

By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Changes from the latest iPhone operating system update could have you unknowingly sharing your contact info with those around you. It’s all a part of iOS17, an update that could happen to your phone without you even realizing it.

“Essentially, the goal with NameDrop is to make it easy to share a contact with another person,” said Stan Prager with Go Geeks in East Longmeadow.

The new feature comes as a default of iOS17 and when two iPhones are lined up, it allows one device to transfer its contact information to another.

“It has to be very, very specific for it to be triggered and then it’ll ask you if you want to accept the contact,” Prager added.

iPhone users can even decide what information is exchanged, whether it be phone number, email, or both. Some are worried it may be too easy.

“It could be a bit dangerous too on the cybersecurity side,” said Josh Slater.

“There’s been a lot of hysteria in the news vehicles about this a being a dangerous feature that would allow people to poach your personal information and that could happen at one point down the road with a modification, but as this currently stands, there’s really no danger in that happening,” Prager noted.

Prager told Western Mass News that iPhone and iOS are still the most secure operating system on the market. Slater, a lifelong Apple customer, told Western Mass News these unannounced changes leave him wary.

“Happy seeing the world is advancing technologically, but also the fear of kind of not having a clear lock on your own data…is a very thin line that can easily crossed,” Slater added.

Both Slater and Prager look at NameDrop as a networking opportunity and digital business card.

“Today, who has a pen and paper in their hand? Nobody, right? So, as a result, this makes it a lot simpler to just share that contact information there, but again if, for some reason, you’re uncomfortable with that, if you feel like this is an invasion of your privacy, you can simply go to your settings and turn it off,” Prager explained.

Namedrop is turned on by default after the update. To turn it off, go to the Settings app in your iPhone, select General, then AirDrop. You can then turn off NameDrop and “Bringing Devices Together.” Prager told us that there’s nothing to be concerned about.

“This is sort of an overblown hysteria…If you’re someone that is very, very concerned about security, just turn the feature off. You’re not going to miss it if you’re…most people don’t even know the feature exists,” Prager said.

Prager does recommend staying up to date on iOS updates. You can always disable features you don’t like, and it provides the highest level of security.

